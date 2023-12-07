Specifications for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz S350 221. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2006 Mercedes-Benz S350 221 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1604 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1606 mm
|Ground Clearance
|146 mm
|Wheelbase
|3035 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5085 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2475 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|675 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2210561A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,290
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $7,090
- Body Kit - $13,900
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,900
- Leather Trim Special - $3,490
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $9,500
- Reversing Camera - $2,200
- Premium Sound System - $2,700