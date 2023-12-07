WhichCar
2007 Ford Fiesta Xr4 Wq 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2007 Ford Fiesta Xr4 Wq 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2007 Ford Fiesta Xr4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1464 mm
Tracking Rear 1444 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2486 mm
Height 1468 mm
Length 3924 mm
Width 1685 mm
Kerb Weight 1090 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/40 R17
Rear Tyre 205/40 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Dxxgajd4S12345
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany