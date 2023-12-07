Specifications for the 2007 Mercedes-Benz E280 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2007 Mercedes-Benz E280 Avantgarde 211 My07 Upgrade 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1568 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2854 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1822 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2295 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2600
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Air Bag Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb2112542A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $6,590
- Leather Upholstery - $3,780
- Metallic Paint - $2,400
- Power Sunroof - $3,300
- Satellite Navigation - $7,950
- Sports pack - $2,900
- Premium Sound System - $2,700
- Voice Recognition System - $1,270