2008 Honda Civic Type R 30 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2008 Honda Civic Type R 30 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2008 Honda Civic Type R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2635 mm
Height 1445 mm
Length 4285 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1315 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7800
Torque RPM 5600
Maxiumum Torque 193 Nm
Makimum Power 148 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Shffn236070100001
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

