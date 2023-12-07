WhichCar
2009 Mercedes-Benz E350 Cdi Avantgarde 212 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2009 Mercedes-Benz E350 Cdi Avantgarde 212 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz E350 Cdi Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1471 mm
Length 4568 mm
Width 1854 mm
Kerb Weight 1825 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 540 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 265/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2120562A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

