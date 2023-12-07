WhichCar
2009 Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart Rg My08 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2009 Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart Rg My08 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2009 Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1550 mm
Length 3925 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1130 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 113 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R16
Rear Tyre 205/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmfxsz27A6Z123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan