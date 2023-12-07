WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. City
  4. Vti

2010 Honda City Vti GM 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2010 Honda City Vti GM 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2010 Honda City Vti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Honda City News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1410 mm
Length 4410 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1145 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1540 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 395 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 156 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 145 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Mrhgm2%409P0#1234
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Thailand