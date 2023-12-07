WhichCar
2011 Hyundai I20 Premium Pb My11 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2011 Hyundai I20 Premium Pb My11 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2011 Hyundai I20 Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1487 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2525 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 3940 mm
Width 1710 mm
Kerb Weight 1100 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1565 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 455 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 156 Nm
Makimum Power 91 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R16
Rear Tyre 195/50 R16
Front Rim Size 5.5X16
Rear Rim Size 5.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Under Front Seat
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Malba51Clam123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured India

