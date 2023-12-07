WhichCar
2011 Mercedes-Benz E63 Amg 212 My11 6.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2011 Mercedes-Benz E63 Amg 212 My11 6.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1591 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2854 mm
Height 1463 mm
Length 4856 mm
Width 1822 mm
Kerb Weight 1840 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2305 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 298 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 386 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Macpherson Strut, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2120772A012345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany