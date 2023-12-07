WhichCar
2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 Amg 212 My12 5.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 Amg 212 My12 5.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1602 mm
Tracking Rear 1583 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1486 mm
Length 4891 mm
Width 1872 mm
Kerb Weight 1859 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 234 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 386 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2120742A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany