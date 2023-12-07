Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Slk 200 Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Mercedes-Benz Slk 200 Be R172 1.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1565 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2450 mm
|Height
|1301 mm
|Length
|4134 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1470 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1785 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|315 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|161 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd1724482F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driving Lights
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones - $1,320
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $880
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $5,900
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,900
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $3,800
- Dynamic Handling Package - $3,000
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,850
- Leather Trim Special - $1,900
- Metallic Paint - $2,080
- Power front seats - $2,740
- Power Sunroof - $4,550
- Satellite Navigation - $4,470
- Sunroof - $1,750
- Premium Sound System - $1,760
- Wood Grain Trim - $1,100
- Xenon Headlights - $2,960