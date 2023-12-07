WhichCar
2013 Citroen Ds3 Dstyle My13 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2013 Citroen Ds3 Dstyle My13 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2013 Citroen Ds3 Dstyle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1465 mm
Tracking Rear 1467 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2464 mm
Height 1483 mm
Length 3948 mm
Width 1715 mm
Kerb Weight 1079 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1150 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf7Sa8Fp0&W123456
Country Manufactured France