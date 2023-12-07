WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Accord
  4. Vti

2013 Honda Accord Vti 50 My12 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Honda Accord Vti 50 My12 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Honda Accord Vti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Honda Accord News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4945 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1515 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 209 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 222 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Mrhcp26308P0%0111
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Honda Accord pricing and specs

Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $55,700
Vti-Lx 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $55,600
Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $48,300
Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $52,600
Vti-Lx 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $51,500