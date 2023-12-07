WhichCar
2013 Honda Jazz Hybrid Ge 1.3L Hybrid 5D Hatchback

2013 Honda Jazz Hybrid Ge 1.3L Hybrid 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2013 Honda Jazz Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1492 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2500 mm
Height 1525 mm
Length 3930 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1178 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1590 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 412 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 107 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1000
Maxiumum Torque 167 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rh Side Under Rear Seat
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmge6#50Ds200001
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan