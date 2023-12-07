Specifications for the 2013 Honda Jazz Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Honda Jazz Hybrid Ge 1.3L Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1492 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1475 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1525 mm
|Length
|3930 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1178 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1590 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|412 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|107 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1000
|Maxiumum Torque
|167 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rh Side Under Rear Seat
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmge6#50Ds200001
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300