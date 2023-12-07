WhichCar
2013 Hyundai Elantra Elite Md2 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Hyundai Elantra Elite Md2 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Hyundai Elantra Elite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1562 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4530 mm
Width 1775 mm
Kerb Weight 1248 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1740 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 178 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Under Front Seat
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhdh41Eabu123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Korea