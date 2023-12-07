WhichCar
2013 Infiniti G37 S Premium Monaco Red V36 G 3.7L Petrol 2D Convertible

2013 Infiniti G37 S Premium Monaco Red V36 G 3.7L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2013 Infiniti G37 S Premium Monaco Red. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 129 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1866 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2315 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 264 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn12Cav36A0123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan