Specifications for the 2013 Jaguar F-Type V8 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Jaguar F-Type V8 S 5.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1627 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2622 mm
|Height
|1319 mm
|Length
|4470 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1614 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2025 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|360 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|259 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|625 Nm
|Makimum Power
|364 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rear Rhs On Luggage Floor
|VIN Number
|Sajac66K7Emk00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Top
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Protection System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones - $980
- Adaptive Headlights - $1,500
- Body Kit - $3,325
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,410
- Convenience Pack - $4,950
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $600
- Heated Front Seats - $1,110
- Lane Change Warning - $2,200
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,500
- Leather Extended Coverage - $2,050
- Metallic Paint - $2,810
- Metallic Paint Special - $5,600
- Parking Distance Control Front - $1,560
- Power front seats with memory - $2,040
- Premium Package - $3,970
- Reversing Camera - $830
- Racing Sports Seats - $3,770
- Premium Sound System - $6,900
- Technology Pack - $8,440
- Two-tone Paint - $2,140
Current Jaguar F-Type pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|75 P450 RWD (331Kw) 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$181,300
|75 P450 RWD (331Kw) 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$176,200
|R 75 P575 AWD (423Kw) 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$274,500
|75 P450 RWD (331Kw) 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$186,920
|75 P450 RWD (331Kw) 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$181,670
|R 75 P575 AWD (423Kw) 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$283,020
|Zp Edition P575 AWD (423Kw) 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$373,547
|Zp Edition P575 AWD (423Kw) 2D Coupe
|5.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A