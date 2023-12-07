Specifications for the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E200 212 My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Mercedes-Benz E200 212 My13 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1511 mm
|Length
|5010 mm
|Width
|1873 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1756 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2122342A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,200
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $4,200
- Air Suspension - $3,990
- Competition Package - $4,600
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,500
- Driver Assist Pack - $4,600
- Heated Front Seats - $950
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,800
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Power Sunroof - $3,200
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,300
- Premium Sound System - $2,200
- Television - $2,850
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $5,500
Current Mercedes-Benz E200 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|C238 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$109,600
|W213 My23.5 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$91,900
|Night Edition 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$103,500
|C238 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$107,300
|W213 My23.5 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$83,000
|C238 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$112,969
|W213 My23.5 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$105,069
|Night Edition 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$118,269