Specifications for the 2014 Fiat Scudo Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Fiat Scudo Lwb My13 2.0L Diesel 5D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1562 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|3122 mm
|Height
|1942 mm
|Length
|5132 mm
|Width
|1895 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1730 kg
|Gcm
|4882 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2932 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1950 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|196 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side On B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zfa27000000000001
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Barn Doors
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Tinted Windows