2014 Ford Transit Low (Swb) Vm My12 Update 2.2L Diesel Van

f37b1893/2014 ford transit low swb 2 2l diesel van 05c0018d
2014 Ford Transit Low (Swb) Vm My12 Update 2.2L Diesel Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2014 Ford Transit Low (Swb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1737 mm
Tracking Rear 1710 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 2067 mm
Length 4863 mm
Width 1974 mm
Kerb Weight 1700 kg
Gcm 4500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 4
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 189 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/70 R15
Rear Tyre 195/70 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wf0Xxxttfx6T12345
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured United Kingdom