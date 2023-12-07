WhichCar
2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Series 2 My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Series 2 My14 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1655 mm
Tracking Rear 1669 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4846 mm
Width 1939 mm
Kerb Weight 2175 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2860 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 685 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 195 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 176 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R18
Rear Tyre 255/55 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location On Floor Well In Boot Comp
VIN Number Wp1Zzz92Zbla12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

