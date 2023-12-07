WhichCar
2015 BMW X4 Xdrive 20I F26 My15 2.0L Petrol 5D Coupe

2015 BMW X4 Xdrive 20I F26 My15 2.0L Petrol 5D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2015 BMW X4 Xdrive 20I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1624 mm
Length 4671 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1735 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2325 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 171 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 146 g/km
CO2 Urban 214 g/km
CO2 Combined 171 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 275/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbaxw120%00G00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

