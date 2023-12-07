WhichCar
2015 Ford Ecosport Titanium 1.0 Bk 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1b7f1bb6/2015 ford ecosport titanium 1 0 1 0l petrol 4d wagon 05630176
2015 Ford Ecosport Titanium 1.0 Bk 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2015 Ford Ecosport Titanium 1.0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1519 mm
Tracking Rear 1518 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2521 mm
Height 1658 mm
Length 4010 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1257 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1675 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 131 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 131 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Majbxxmrkb%$00001
Country Manufactured Brazil