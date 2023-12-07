WhichCar
2015 Mercedes-Benz Vito 111Cdi Swb 447 1.6L Diesel 4D Van

24ed1b9d/2015 mercedes benz vito 111cdi swb 1 6l diesel 4d van 05510175
2015 Mercedes-Benz Vito 111Cdi Swb 447 1.6L Diesel 4D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Vito 111Cdi Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1901 mm
Length 4895 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 1765 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1285 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 163 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 137 g/km
CO2 Urban 202 g/km
CO2 Combined 163 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 22000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdf44760123000011
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Spain

