2016 Mercedes-Benz Glc 250 253 My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2016 Mercedes-Benz Glc 250 253 My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Glc 250. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1613 mm
Tracking Rear 1645 mm
Ground Clearance 186 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1605 mm
Length 4737 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1785 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 173 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 173 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 285/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System, Upper Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wd*2533462F000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

