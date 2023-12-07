WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Sq5 Plus
  4. 3.0 TDI Quattro

2017 Audi Sq5 Plus 3.0 TDI Quattro 8R My17 3.0L Diesel 5D Wagon

4f631c3e/2017 audi sq5 plus 3 0 tdi quattro 3 0l diesel 5d wagon 06000198
2017 Audi Sq5 Plus 3.0 TDI Quattro 8R My17 3.0L Diesel 5D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Audi Sq5 Plus 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi Sq5 Plus News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1633 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2818 mm
Height 1637 mm
Length 4644 mm
Width 1911 mm
Kerb Weight 1995 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2530 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3900
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz8Rxda000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany