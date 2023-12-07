Specifications for the 2017 Citroen Berlingo L1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Citroen Berlingo L1 B9C My17 1.6L Petrol Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1507 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2728 mm
|Height
|1834 mm
|Length
|4380 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1562 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|260 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|260 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|152 Nm
|Makimum Power
|72 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Integral Link, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Vf77C5Fk6Hj123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Door Ajar Warning
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Airbag Passenger & Side Airbag Pack - $800
- Look Pack - $800
- Metallic Paint - $800