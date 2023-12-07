WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Tucson
  4. Active (FWD)

2017 Hyundai Tucson Active (FWD) Tl Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

1f8f1c23/2017 hyundai tucson active fwd 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 063801a6
2017 Hyundai Tucson Active (FWD) Tl Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Active (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Hyundai Tucson News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1608 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1655 mm
Length 4477 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1499 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2090 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 192 Nm
Makimum Power 114 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Tmaj#81S%&J000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

Current Hyundai Tucson pricing and specs

Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $42,400
Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $44,300
Elite (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $38,600
Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $46,000
Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $46,700