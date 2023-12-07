WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Gls
  4. 350 D 4Matic

2017 Mercedes-Benz Gls 350 D 4Matic X166 My17 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

6aa41c71/2017 mercedes benz gls 350 d 4matic 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 05570178
2017 Mercedes-Benz Gls 350 D 4Matic X166 My17 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Gls 350 D 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Gls News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1633 mm
Tracking Rear 1636 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 3075 mm
Height 1947 mm
Length 5242 mm
Width 1934 mm
Kerb Weight 2451 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3402 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 795 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 190 g/km
CO2 Urban 216 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/50 R20
Rear Tyre 275/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1668242A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Gls pricing and specs

450 4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $177,800
450 D 4Matic Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $184,900
450 4Matic (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $170,169
450 D 4Matic Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $172,900