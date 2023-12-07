Specifications for the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder St Hybrid (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Nissan Pathfinder St Hybrid (4X2) R52 My15 Upgrade 2.5L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1670 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1670 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2900 mm
|Height
|1767 mm
|Length
|5008 mm
|Width
|1960 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1969 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2715 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|745 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 L
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|200 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|200 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|188 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|7000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|5N1Ar2Mn0Ec123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Chrome Tailgate Handle
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
Current Nissan Pathfinder pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,700
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$79,500
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.5L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$81,490