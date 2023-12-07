Specifications for the 2018 BMW X5 Sdrive 25D Ind Collection. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW X5 Sdrive 25D Ind Collection F15 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1762 mm
|Length
|4886 mm
|Width
|1938 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1995 kg
|Gcm
|5405 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2705 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|146 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|138 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|160 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|146 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4400
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbks020%00C000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $900
- Active High Beam Control - $320
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Adaptive Headlights - $3,300
- Active Park Assist - $675
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,100
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $3,000
- Comfort Pack - $2,000
- Comfort Seats Front - $2,200
- Comfort Seats Rear - $900
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $2,400
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control - $3,200
- Elegance Pack
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Head Up Display - $2,800
- Innovation Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start - $1,800
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Instrument Panel - $4,300
- Leather Upholstery Special - $2,600
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,000
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - $400
- Pure Excellence Pack - $5,900
- Pure Experience Pack - $5,900
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $500
- Running Boards - $850
- Roofliner - $2,500
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,400
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming - $700
- Surround Camera System - $1,300
- Soft Door Close - $900
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Sport Seats - $1,100
- Sound System with 16 Speakers - $1,300
- Premium Sound System - $7,700
- Storage Package - $600
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $700
- Third Row Seats - $4,600
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,000
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $600
- Wood Grain Trim - $700
