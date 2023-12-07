WhichCar
2018 Citroen C4 Cactus Onetone 1.2T Puretech My18 Update 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2018 Citroen C4 Cactus Onetone 1.2T Puretech My18 Update 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Citroen C4 Cactus Onetone 1.2T Puretech. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1480 mm
Ground Clearance 151 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 4157 mm
Width 1729 mm
Kerb Weight 1020 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1590 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 825 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 545 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
CO2 Emissions 107 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 92 g/km
CO2 Urban 135 g/km
CO2 Combined 107 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 81 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf70Phnz%&E123456
Country Manufactured France