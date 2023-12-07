Specifications for the 2018 Citroen Dispatch L2 Hdi 70. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Citroen Dispatch L2 Hdi 70 K0 My18 1.6L Diesel 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automated Manua
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|3275 mm
|Height
|1940 mm
|Length
|4959 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1749 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1031 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf7Vbbhshhz123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Air Conditioning
- Barn Doors
- Bulkhead
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Central Locking
- Cornering Lamps
- Cloth Trim
- Fog Lights - Rear
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
Optional Extras
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $1,800
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Navigation Pack - $600
- Safety Pack - $1,200