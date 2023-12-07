WhichCar
2018 Citroen Dispatch L2 Hdi 85 K0 My18 1.6L Diesel 2D Van

c6ba1a99/2018 citroen dispatch l2 hdi 85 1 6l diesel 2d van 04f20170
2018 Citroen Dispatch L2 Hdi 85 K0 My18 1.6L Diesel 2D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2018 Citroen Dispatch L2 Hdi 85. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 3275 mm
Height 1940 mm
Length 4959 mm
Width 1920 mm
Kerb Weight 1744 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2660 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 916 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
CO2 Combined 137 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16C
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16C
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Not Provided
Rear Brakes Not Provided
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf7Vbbhxhhz123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured France