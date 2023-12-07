Specifications for the 2018 Ford Escape Titanium (AWD) (5 Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Escape Titanium (AWD) (5 Yr) Zg My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1713 mm
|Length
|4524 mm
|Width
|1838 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1732 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|204 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|162 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|256 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|204 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|345 Nm
|Makimum Power
|178 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Axxwpma%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $385
- Technology Pack - $1,600
Current Ford Escape pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$41,900
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$40,200
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,990
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$42,990
|St-Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,990
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,940
|Vignale (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,590
|Vignale (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,590
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,940
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$55,800