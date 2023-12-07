Specifications for the 2018 Maserati Levante Gransport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Maserati Levante Gransport M161 My19 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1631 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1662 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|3004 mm
|Height
|1693 mm
|Length
|5005 mm
|Width
|1981 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2109 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|671 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|268 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Combined
|268 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|257 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|9X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Electronically Controlled Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zn6Yu61D00X123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active Cornering Enhancement
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Suspension
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Quality Sensor
- Air Suspension - Adjustable
- Automatic Seat Belt Tensioners
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adaptive Surface Response
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Full Leather Interior
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Front View Camera
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Extended Coverage
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Painted Grille
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way with Memory
- Performance Brakes
- Power Mirrors
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way with Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Solid Paint
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Seats Powered 12 Way
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Tailpipes
- Torque Transfer Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Underbody Protection
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
Current Maserati Levante pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,900
|Modena 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$195,000
|Modena S 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,500
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$297,000
|GT Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$142,400
|Modena 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$193,000
|Modena S 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$196,500
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$293,900
|GT Hybrid 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$147,600
|Modena 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$200,000
|Modena S 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$203,600
|Trofeo 4D Wagon
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$304,600