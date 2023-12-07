Specifications for the 2019 Citroen C4 Cactus Exclusive 1.2T Puretech. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Citroen C4 Cactus Exclusive 1.2T Puretech My18 Update 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1480 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4157 mm
|Width
|1729 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1020 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1590 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|825 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|545 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|107 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|92 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|135 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|107 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf70Phnz%&E123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- AirBump - $400
- Cloth Trim Special - $800
- Leather & Cloth trim - $1,600
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Premium Pearlescent Paint - $1,000
- Roof Rails - $250
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors - $150
- Solid Paint - $290
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,250