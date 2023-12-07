Specifications for the 2019 Ford Everest Titanium (4Wd 7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Ford Everest Titanium (4Wd 7 Seat) Ua Ii My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|10 Speed Auto Seq Sport
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1837 mm
|Length
|4892 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2477 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|623 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|160 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|224 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|184 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mnaaxxmawafj12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Active Park Assist
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Power Steering
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- HID Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Trim
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Keep Assist Pack
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- FORD MYKEY
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats - Powered
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Prestige Paint - $780
Current Ford Everest pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ambiente (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$59,240
|Ambiente (RWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$54,240
|Platinum (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,115
|Sport (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$73,740
|Sport (RWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$63,740
|Trend (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$67,040