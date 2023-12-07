WhichCar
2019 Ford Everest Titanium (4Wd 7 Seat) Ua Ii My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

e2151dec/2019 ford everest titanium 4wd 7 seat 2 0l diesel 4d wagon 04830153
2019 Ford Everest Titanium (4Wd 7 Seat) Ua Ii My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 10 Speed Auto Seq Sport
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2019 Ford Everest Titanium (4Wd 7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1564 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1837 mm
Length 4892 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 2477 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 623 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 160 g/km
CO2 Urban 224 g/km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 157 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/50 R20
Rear Tyre 265/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Watt Linkage

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mnaaxxmawafj12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Ford Everest pricing and specs

Ambiente (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $59,240
Ambiente (RWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD $54,240
Platinum (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $81,115
Sport (4Wd) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $73,740
Sport (RWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD $63,740
Trend (4Wd) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $67,040