2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sdv6 A/B Dynamic (225Kw) L494 My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4879 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2178 kg
|Gcm
|6550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|882 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|204 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|187 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|234 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|204 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|3750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Ke0Ea000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning & Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adaptive Surface Response
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Climate Front & Heated Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dynamic Handling Package
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Engine Enhancement
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Touch Navigation
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated, Mem & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seats 20 Way with Memory
- Power Windows
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Xenon Headlights - LED Signature
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,890
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Activity Key - $930
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $3,670
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,680
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $840
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $3,400
- Body Coloured Roof
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $460
- Climate Comfort Pack - $11,810
- Cold Climate Pack - $6,630
- CD/DVD Player
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $8,670
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $710
- Climate Seats Front & Rear - $730
- Driver Assist Pack - $10,028
- Drive Pro Pack - $5,400
- Digital TV - $2,140
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Extended Trim Finisher - Carbon Fibre - $3,150
- Exterior Pack - $2,520
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Home Link - $700
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- InControl Secure - $1,330
- LED Headlights with signature DRL - $1,800
- Laserlight LED Headlights - $6,970
- Morzine Headlining
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,420
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Massage, Mem & Wing H/R - $1,600
- Power Front Seats 22 Way - Massage, Mem & Wing H/R - $1,600
- Park Pro Pack - $1,530
- Park Heating Remote Control - $3,470
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,250
- 10 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $6,830
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Surround Camera System - $1,890
- Signature Entertainment Pack - $17,040
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Special Identifying Badging
- Signature Sound System - $10,940
- Smartphone Pack - $520
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Special Veneer
- Special Veneer Extended - $1,620
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Assist - $410
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Tow Pack - $2,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $950
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats - $3,890
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $8,500
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $14,450
- Wade Sensing - $700
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105