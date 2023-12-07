WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Glc
  4. 350D

2019 Mercedes-Benz Glc 350D 253 My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe

86e91a12/2019 mercedes benz glc 350d 3 0l diesel 4d coupe 047a014a
2019 Mercedes-Benz Glc 350D 253 My19 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Glc 350D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Glc News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1613 mm
Tracking Rear 1645 mm
Ground Clearance 186 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1605 mm
Length 4737 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 2012 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2530 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 154 g/km
CO2 Urban 196 g/km
CO2 Combined 172 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 285/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System, Upper Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wd*2533092F000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Glc pricing and specs

300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,200
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,800
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $106,600
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $114,000
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $103,370
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $113,900
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,100