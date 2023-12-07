Specifications for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Vito 116Cdi Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Mercedes-Benz Vito 116Cdi Lwb 447 My20 2.1L Diesel Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|3430 mm
|Height
|1910 mm
|Length
|5370 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1940 kg
|Gcm
|5050 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1110 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|178 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6C
|CO2 Extra
|160 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|210 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|178 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W#@44760323000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Auxiliary Gauges
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Mode
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Crosswind Assist
- Cabin Walk-Through
- Digital Clock
- Door Entry/Exit Lights
- Direct Shift Selector
- Driver Mode Selection
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Brake Pre-fill
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Enhanced Understeering Control
- Front Footwell Lights
- Headlight Assist
- Halogen Headlights
- Head Restraints
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Overhead Control Panel
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Roll Movement Intervention
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Roll Stability Control
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Sunglass Holder
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- TFT Display
- Tailgate
- USB Input Socket
Optional Extras
- Active Park Assist - $1,230
- Anti Theft Protection Package - $590
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,250
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,990
- Barn Doors - Side Wall Opening - $715
- Bulkhead - Windowed - $590
- Chrome Front Grille - $200
- Comfort Seat - Front Bench - $690
- Comfort Seat Package - $690
- Colour Coding - $990
- Comfort Seat Co-Driver - $395
- Comfort Seat - Driver - $395
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,600
- Fog Lights - Front - $340
- GVM Upgrade - $800
- Intelligent Light System - $2,800
- Lane Tracking Package - $1,300
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Map Pilot - $900
- Parameterisable Special Module - $550
- Rain Sensor - $200
- Roof Rails - $500
- Reversing Alarm - $290
- Sliding Door Windowed - Left - $340
- Sliding Door Windowed - Right - $340
- Solid Paint - $590
- Sliding Window - Front Left - $340
- Sliding Window - Front Right - $340
- Thorax Airbag - Driver - $350
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger - $350
- Tinted Windows - $390
- Wooden Floor - $690
Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$57,700
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$62,600
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$60,000
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,900
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$65,700
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$70,600
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$68,000
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,900
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,400
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,480
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$69,950
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$67,002
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,470
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$73,427
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,877
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,948
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$81,399
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,515