Specifications for the 2020 Audi Sq7 4.0 TDI V8 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Audi Sq7 4.0 TDI V8 Quattro 4M My19 4.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1658 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1683 mm
|Ground Clearance
|254 mm
|Wheelbase
|3002 mm
|Height
|1668 mm
|Length
|5069 mm
|Width
|1968 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2405 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|795 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|172 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1000
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|320 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4M5Hd123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Brakes & Passenger Airbag
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Compact disc player
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Exit Warnings System
- Front View Camera
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Park Assist
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Four Wheel Steer - $2,650
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $2,200
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,590
- Ceramic Brakes - $18,400
- Crystal Effect Paint - $5,600
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $680
- Comfort Seats Front - $4,800
- Dynamic Pack - $13,500
- Digital TV - $2,650
- Extended Leather Pack - $12,600
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $980
- Headlining Special - $3,400
- Inlays - $4,500
- Leather Pack - $3,600
- Leather Pack Premium - $14,500
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $500
- Metallic Paint - $2,250
- Night View Assist - $4,800
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $950
- Power Door Closing - $1,550
- Pearl Effect Paint - $2,250
- Rear Door Blind - $680
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,100
- Sports Seats - Special - $2,050
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,990
- Surround Sound System Premium - $11,340
- Styling Pack - $1,850
- Surround Sound System - $2,650
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Towbar - $1,500
Current Audi Sq7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$164,869
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$175,400
|4.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$160,500