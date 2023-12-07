WhichCar
2020 BMW X4 Xdrive20I M Sport G02 2.0L Petrol 5D Coupe

2020 BMW X4 Xdrive20I M Sport G02 2.0L Petrol 5D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 BMW X4 Xdrive20I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1624 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 2864 mm
Height 1621 mm
Length 4752 mm
Width 1918 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 167 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 153 g/km
CO2 Urban 191 g/km
CO2 Combined 167 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/50 R19
Rear Tyre 245/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbauj720%Llg74343
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

