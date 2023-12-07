WhichCar
2020 BMW X7 M50I G07 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 BMW X7 M50I G07 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Steptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 BMW X7 M50I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1689 mm
Ground Clearance 228 mm
Wheelbase 3105 mm
Height 1805 mm
Length 5151 mm
Width 2000 mm
Kerb Weight 2480 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3285 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 805 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 265 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 215 g/km
CO2 Urban 352 g/km
CO2 Combined 265 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 390 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R22
Rear Tyre 315/35 R22
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx22
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbacx620%0Lf73944
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

