2020 Infiniti Qx70 3.7 S 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Infiniti Qx70 3.7 S 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Infiniti Qx70 3.7 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1635 mm
Tracking Rear 1640 mm
Ground Clearance 191 mm
Wheelbase 2885 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1925 mm
Kerb Weight 1908 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 282 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 216 g/km
CO2 Urban 393 g/km
CO2 Combined 282 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R21
Rear Tyre 265/45 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21
Rear Rim Size 9.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1T#Ns51A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan