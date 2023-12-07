WhichCar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Di6 Se (183Kw) L494 My21 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

17f1213d/2020 land rover range rover sport di6 se 183kw 3 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04e0015f
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Di6 Se (183Kw) L494 My21 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Di6 Se (183Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1683 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4879 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2139 kg
Gcm 6600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 211 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
CO2 Extra 167 g/km
CO2 Urban 288 g/km
CO2 Combined 211 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 183 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salwa2Aw0La000041
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs

D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $152,100
D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $192,800
D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $169,600
P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $182,800
P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $174,200