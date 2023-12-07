WhichCar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue D350 (258Kw) L405 My21.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue D350 (258Kw) L405 My21.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue D350 (258Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1693 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2922 mm
Height 1869 mm
Length 5000 mm
Width 2073 mm
Kerb Weight 2283 kg
Gcm 6650 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 86 L
CO2 Emissions 222 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 305 g/km
CO2 Combined 222 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 258 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salga2Aw0La000074
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England