Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Sdv6 Swb (202Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Sdv6 Swb (202Kw) L405 My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1693 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2922 mm
|Height
|1869 mm
|Length
|5000 mm
|Width
|2073 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2328 kg
|Gcm
|6630 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3130 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|802 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|86 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|208 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|190 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|238 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|208 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|325 Nm
|Makimum Power
|202 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salga2Ak0Ka000074
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Comfort Mode
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Sports Pack
- Digital TV
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Easy Access System
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Seats - All
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Protect
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Morzine Headlining
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Heat F&R Pwr Rec Rear
- Passenger Armrest/s
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Door Closing - Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated, Mem & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Premium
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rotary E-Shifter
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Trip Computer
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Touch Pro 10 Inch
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Twin Tailpipes
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $2,210
- Activity Key - $920
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $3,600
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,250
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,250
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,410
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $5,960
- Black Pack - $2,730
- Black Painted Roof - $1,060
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $460
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting - $600
- CD/DVD Player
- Driver Assist Pack - $9,445
- Driver Pack - $820
- Drive Pro Pack - $3,750
- Exterior Accents Pack - $1,830
- Entertainment Pack - $5,050
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box - $610
- Front Centre Console Box - Refrigerator - $1,640
- Fog Lights - Front - $410
- Home Link - $700
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Laserlight LED Headlights with signature DRL - $6,940
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,870
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Climate F&R, Pwr Rec Rear - $1,430
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Climate Front, Pwr Rec Rear - $710
- Park Pack - $1,280
- Park Pro Pack - $2,750
- Park Heating Remote Control - $3,470
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - $4,420
- 10 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,460
- Rear Privacy Glass - $830
- Surround Camera System - $1,370
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind - $3,570
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,900
- Surround Sound System - $2,390
- Special Veneer - $680
- Special Veneer Extended - $1,370
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $410
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
- Wade Sensing - $700