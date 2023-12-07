WhichCar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Sdv6 Swb (202Kw) L405 My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Sdv6 Swb (202Kw) L405 My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Sdv6 Swb (202Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1693 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2922 mm
Height 1869 mm
Length 5000 mm
Width 2073 mm
Kerb Weight 2328 kg
Gcm 6630 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 802 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 86 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 208 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
CO2 Extra 190 g/km
CO2 Urban 238 g/km
CO2 Combined 208 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 325 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salga2Ak0Ka000074
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England