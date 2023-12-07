WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-AMG G 63 463 My20 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

f178181c/2020 mercedes amg g 63 4 0l petrol 4d wagon 044c0138
2020 Mercedes-AMG G 63 463 My20 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG G 63. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1657 mm
Tracking Rear 1652 mm
Ground Clearance 275 mm
Wheelbase 2890 mm
Height 1968 mm
Length 4881 mm
Width 1984 mm
Kerb Weight 2560 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 647 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 299 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 256 g/km
CO2 Urban 374 g/km
CO2 Combined 299 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R21
Rear Tyre 285/45 R21
Front Rim Size 10.0X21
Rear Rim Size 10.0X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Beam Axle, Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location On Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number W#%4632762X000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG G pricing and specs

63 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto G-Tron Speed/, AWD $358,100
63 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto G-Tron Speed/, AWD $347,200
63 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto G-Tron Speed/, AWD $363,561
63 Grand Edition 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto G-Tron Speed/, AWD $413,561