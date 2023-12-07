WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 Edition 1 H247 My21.5 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 Edition 1 H247 My21.5 1.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1592 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1610 mm
Length 4417 mm
Width 1834 mm
Kerb Weight 1410 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2010 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 740 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 140 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 115 g/km
CO2 Urban 184 g/km
CO2 Combined 140 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1620
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W1N2477872$000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

